Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 5:55AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 5:55 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.