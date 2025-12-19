Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 5:55AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.