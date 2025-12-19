Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 10:19AM MST until December 19 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

…WINTER WEATHER HEADLINE UPDATES…

.The cold front is moving south with significantly decreased

precipitation behind it. Colder air and periods of snow showers will

continue across the region through much of Saturday.

* WHAT…Snow above 6500 feet. There is a likelihood of developing

or ongoing minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Additional

snow accumulations up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph. Minor accumulations and strong winds will also impact the

lower elevations of Lemhi County.

* WHERE…Williams Creek Summit.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR winter weather

impacts, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use

caution while driving. Widespread blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Friday evening commute, especially over higher passes. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.