Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 10:19AM MST until December 19 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
…WINTER WEATHER HEADLINE UPDATES…
.The cold front is moving south with significantly decreased
precipitation behind it. Colder air and periods of snow showers will
continue across the region through much of Saturday.
* WHAT…Snow above 6500 feet. There is a likelihood of developing
or ongoing minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Additional
snow accumulations up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph. Minor accumulations and strong winds will also impact the
lower elevations of Lemhi County.
* WHERE…Williams Creek Summit.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR winter weather
impacts, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use
caution while driving. Widespread blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Friday evening commute, especially over higher passes. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.