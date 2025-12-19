Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 1:01AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with
lesser amounts of 2 to 4 inches across Star Valley. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph at times.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning as well as
evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional amounts of 6 to 10 inches for
northern Jackson Valley, including around Moran Junction.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .