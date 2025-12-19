Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 1:01AM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with

lesser amounts of 2 to 4 inches across Star Valley. Winds gusting

as high as 45 mph at times.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning as well as

evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional amounts of 6 to 10 inches for

northern Jackson Valley, including around Moran Junction.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .