Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 1:13PM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches,
generally above 6500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.