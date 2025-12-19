Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 5:13PM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations around an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .