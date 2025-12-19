Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 7:41PM MST until December 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. Blowing snow could result in reduced
visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.