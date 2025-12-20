Winter Storm Warning issued December 20 at 12:17PM MST until December 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 18
and 30 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across Teton
and Togwotee Passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .