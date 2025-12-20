Winter Storm Warning issued December 20 at 12:17PM MST until December 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 12 to 18

inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Satl

River Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .