Winter Storm Warning issued December 20 at 1:36PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches at valley floors and 8 to 18 inches above 7000 ft.

