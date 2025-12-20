Winter Storm Warning issued December 20 at 1:36PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches
at valley floors and 8 to 18 inches above 7000 ft.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.