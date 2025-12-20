Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 1:36PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 6 to 12 inches
above 6500 feet.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
and Bear River Range.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

