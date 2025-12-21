Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 10:24PM MST until December 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 20 and 36
inches. Wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph, leading to blowing snow.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and
blowing snow.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.