Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 10:24PM MST until December 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .