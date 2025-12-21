Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 1:13PM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:40 PM
Published 1:13 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches at
valley floors and 8 to 18 inches above 7000 ft,

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.