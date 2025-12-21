Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 9:13AM MST until December 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 20 and 36
inches. Locally higher amounts over 40 inches possible. Wind gusts
of 35 to 50 mph starting by 12pm Sunday, leading to blowing snow.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across Teton
and Togwotee Passes.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.