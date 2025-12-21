Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 9:13AM MST until December 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 24
inches above 8000ft. Winds gusts of 35 to 50 mph starting by 12pm
Sunday.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Sunday evening, Monday morning and evening
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.