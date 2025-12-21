Winter Storm Warning issued December 21 at 9:13AM MST until December 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for areas
in Yellowstone above 7000ft, mainly through Sunday morning;
accumulations of 18 to 30 inches above 8000ft. Snow levels will be
rising to 8000ft late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Winds
gusts of 40 to 50 mph by Sunday afternoon.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Sunday evening, Monday morning and evening
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .