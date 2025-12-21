Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 11:43AM MST until December 22 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a likelihood of minor winter
weather impacts. Total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches in the
high terrain, including Lost Trail Pass, and 1 to 3 inches in the
valleys. Winds gusting 35 to as 45 mph in the terrain.
* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Shoup, Bannock
Pass, Salmon, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone
Pine, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions
to normal activities. Use extra caution while driving. The Monday
morning commute could be affected, especially over higher passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels are expected to rise today with
valleys, including Salmon, switching to a wintry mix or rain.
Should snow levels rise slower than forecast, an additional 1 to 3
inches of snow is possible. Watch out for black ice during the
night. Take it slow, especially around curves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.