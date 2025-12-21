Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 11:43AM MST until December 22 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a likelihood of minor winter

weather impacts. Total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches in the

high terrain, including Lost Trail Pass, and 1 to 3 inches in the

valleys. Winds gusting 35 to as 45 mph in the terrain.

* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Shoup, Bannock

Pass, Salmon, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone

Pine, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions

to normal activities. Use extra caution while driving. The Monday

morning commute could be affected, especially over higher passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels are expected to rise today with

valleys, including Salmon, switching to a wintry mix or rain.

Should snow levels rise slower than forecast, an additional 1 to 3

inches of snow is possible. Watch out for black ice during the

night. Take it slow, especially around curves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.