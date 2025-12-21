Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 2:40AM MST until December 22 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a likelihood of minor winter

weather impacts. Total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches in the

high terrain, including Lost Trail Pass, and 1 to 3 inches in the

valleys. Winds gusting 35 to as 45 mph in the terrain.

* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass

to Gibbonsville, Shoup, Bannock Pass, Lemhi Pass, Williams Creek

Summit, and Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR winter weather

impacts, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use

caution while driving. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Monday morning commute, especially over higher passes. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels are expected to rise today with

valleys, including Salmon, switching to a wintry mix or rain.

Should snow levels rise slower than forecast, an additional 1 to 3

inches of snow is possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.