Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 4:00AM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations 4 to 10 inches above 6500
feet.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
and Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.