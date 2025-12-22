Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 12:16AM MST until December 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches.
Locally higher amounts up to 15 inches. Winds gusting 35 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Absaroka Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .