Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 12:16AM MST until December 22 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches.

Locally higher amounts up to 15 inches on the Tetons and Gros

Ventres. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph, decreasing through the

afternoon.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and

blowing snow.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use

extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.