Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 2:24AM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

December 22
Published 2:24 AM

* WHAT…Moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

