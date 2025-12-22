Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:35AM MST until December 22 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches, Mainly
in the passes in areas north of Palisades Reservoir, in the Big
Hole and Island Park region. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
and Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.