Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:35AM MST until December 22 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches, Mainly

in the passes in areas north of Palisades Reservoir, in the Big

Hole and Island Park region. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

and Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.