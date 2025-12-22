Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 1:21PM MST until December 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. There is a likelihood of
minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations
up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze in the
valleys. Mountain passes will see 2 to 5 inches of new snow.
* WHERE…Shoup, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass
to Gibbonsville, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Salmon, Bannock
Pass, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, possibly impacting the
Tuesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.