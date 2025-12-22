Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:24AM MST until December 22 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 10:28 AM
Published 2:24 AM

* WHAT…A mix of rain and snow. Additional snow accumulations up to
2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
and Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

