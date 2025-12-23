Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued December 23 at 9:07PM MST until December 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

