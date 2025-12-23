Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 12:57PM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 22

inches above 6500 feet elevation up to 8500 feet elevation. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, and recommended to

depart tonight or early Wednesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.