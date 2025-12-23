Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 12:57PM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 12:57 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 22
inches above 6500 feet elevation up to 8500 feet elevation. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, and recommended to
depart tonight or early Wednesday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.