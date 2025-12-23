Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 8:09PM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 5

inches to 1 foot at elevations 6500 feet to 8000 feet. Above 8000

feet expect 1 to 2 feet of snow. For highest peaks, up to 3 feet

of snow is likely. For Galena Summit about 1 foot of snow is

expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, mainly for

the Galena Summit area. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Expect blowing and

drifting snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.