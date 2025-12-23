Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 8:30PM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 5
inches to 1 foot at elevations 6500 feet to 8000 feet. Above 8000
feet expect 1 to 2 feet of snow. For highest peaks, up to 3 feet
of snow is likely. For Galena Summit about 1 foot of snow is
expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, mainly for
the Galena Summit area. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Expect blowing and
drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.