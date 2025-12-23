Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 10:19AM MST until December 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. There is a likelihood of

minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations

up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze in the

valleys. Mountain passes will see 2 to 5 inches of new snow.

* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to

Gibbonsville, Shoup, Salmon, Williams Creek Summit, and Highway 28

Tendoy to Lone Pine.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.