Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 10:19AM MST until December 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. There is a likelihood of
minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations
up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze in the
valleys. Mountain passes will see 2 to 5 inches of new snow.
* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to
Gibbonsville, Shoup, Salmon, Williams Creek Summit, and Highway 28
Tendoy to Lone Pine.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.