Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:57PM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 10 inches
with accumulations of 5 inches or more above 7000 feet elevation.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range, and Wood River
Foothills.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.