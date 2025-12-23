Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:57PM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 8 inches with
accumulations of 5 inches or more above 7500 feet elevation. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.