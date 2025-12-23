Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 1:53AM MST until December 23 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. There is a likelihood of

minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations

up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze in the

valleys. Mountain passes will see 2 to 5 inches of new snow.

* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass,

Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Bannock

Pass, Salmon, and Shoup.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, possibly impacting the

Tuesday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.