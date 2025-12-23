Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 8:09PM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of around 5 inches to 1 foot at elevations 6500 feet to 8000 feet.
For highest peaks expect 1 to 2 feet of snow. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness and Lost River Range.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.