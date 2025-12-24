Wind Advisory issued December 24 at 2:45AM MST until December 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH expected.
Localized higher gusts are expected near summits and in normally
windy spots.
* WHERE…Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.