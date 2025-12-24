Wind Advisory issued December 24 at 2:45AM MST until December 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH expected.

Localized higher gusts are expected near summits and in normally

windy spots.

* WHERE…Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

Secure outdoor objects.