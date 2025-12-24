Winter Storm Warning issued December 24 at 2:56AM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 5
inches to 1 foot at elevations 6500 feet to 8000 feet. Above 8000
feet expect 1 to 2 feet of snow. For highest peaks, up to 3 feet
of snow is likely. For Galena Summit about 1 foot of snow is
expected. Accumulations in Ketchum and Sun Valley will be much
lower at 2 inches or less. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, mainly
over Galena Summit and in backcountry areas. Expect blowing and
drifting snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.