Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 1:09PM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of around 5 inches to 1 foot at elevations 6500 feet to 8000 feet.

For highest peaks expect 1 to 2 feet of snow. Accumulations in

Stanley and Clayton will be much lower at 2 inches or less. Winds

gusting as high as 35 MPH.

* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range, and

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult above 6500 feet,

including in backcountry areas.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.