Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 1:15AM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, including over Teton and
Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .