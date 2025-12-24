Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 12:16PM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, including over Teton and

Togwotee Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will generally be 8500 to 9000

feet Wednesday night, dropping to around 7000 feet for Thursday

afternoon. Sharp drops in snow amounts are expected at and below

snow levels.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .