Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 12:16PM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, including over Teton and
Togwotee Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will generally be 8500 to 9000
feet Wednesday night, dropping to around 7000 feet for Thursday
afternoon. Sharp drops in snow amounts are expected at and below
snow levels.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .