Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 2:56AM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of around 5 inches to 1 foot at elevations 6500 feet to 8000 feet.
For highest peaks expect 1 to 2 feet of snow. Accumulations in
Stanley and Clayton will be much lower at 2 inches or less. Winds
gusting as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range, and
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult above 6500 feet,
including in backcountry areas.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.