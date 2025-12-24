Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 5:57PM MST until December 25 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Freezing rain. There is a likelihood of developing or
ongoing minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Additional ice
accumulations of a glaze to 0.02 inches. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph.
* WHERE…Highway 93 Gibbonsville to Salmon, ID-28 Salmon to Baker,
and Shoup.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For moderate impacts winter
weather impacts, expect disruptions to normal activities. For
MINOR winter weather impacts, expect a few inconveniences to
normal activities. Use caution while driving. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.