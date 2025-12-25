Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 1:36PM MST until December 27 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.