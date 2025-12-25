Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 1:36PM MST until December 27 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4

to 8 inches at lower elevations, and 8 to 18 inches above 6500 ft.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,

and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, especially near

pass level.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.