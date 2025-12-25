Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 1:36PM MST until December 27 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4
to 8 inches, except 10 to 18 inches above 7000 ft. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and Bear River Range.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.