Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 4:00AM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches, mostly
at Galena Summit and into the higher elevation backcountry.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.