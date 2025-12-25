Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued December 25 at 4:00AM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 12:28 PM
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches, mostly
at Galena Summit and into the higher elevation backcountry.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

