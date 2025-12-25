Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 12:21PM MST until December 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches across the lower elevations, and totals 6 to 10 inches
across the higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult in the backcountry.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally higher amounts 12 to 20 inches over
the Madison and Pitchstone Plateaus of southwest Yellowstone. Snow
totals of half an inch to 3 inches around Mammoth.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.