Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 1:45PM MST until December 27 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

…WIDESPREAD WINTER WEATHER AND WIND IMPACTS…

.A series of cold fronts will move through the Northern Rockies

bringing wind and snow impacts beginning as early as late tonight

into Friday morning. Snow squalls are possible in west-central and

southwest Montana late Friday night into early Saturday morning. A

push of Arctic air will move westward across the Continental Divide

on Saturday bringing another uptick and change in direction of winds

with much colder temperatures to follow.

* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a chance of minor to moderate

winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Shoup, Lemhi Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to

Gibbonsville, Salmon, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Williams

Creek Summit, and Bannock Pass.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR winter weather impacts, expect a few

inconveniences to normal activities. Use caution while driving.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and

evening commutes, especially over higher passes. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is the potential for freezing rain in

lower elevations with the onset of precipitation Thursday night

into Friday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.