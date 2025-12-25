Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 1:45PM MST until December 27 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
…WIDESPREAD WINTER WEATHER AND WIND IMPACTS…
.A series of cold fronts will move through the Northern Rockies
bringing wind and snow impacts beginning as early as late tonight
into Friday morning. Snow squalls are possible in west-central and
southwest Montana late Friday night into early Saturday morning. A
push of Arctic air will move westward across the Continental Divide
on Saturday bringing another uptick and change in direction of winds
with much colder temperatures to follow.
* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a chance of minor to moderate
winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Shoup, Lemhi Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to
Gibbonsville, Salmon, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Williams
Creek Summit, and Bannock Pass.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…For MINOR winter weather impacts, expect a few
inconveniences to normal activities. Use caution while driving.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and
evening commutes, especially over higher passes. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is the potential for freezing rain in
lower elevations with the onset of precipitation Thursday night
into Friday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.