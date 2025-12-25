Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 2:19AM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, including over Teton and
Togwotee Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .