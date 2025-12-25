Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 2:19AM MST until December 25 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, including over Teton and

Togwotee Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .