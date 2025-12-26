Special Weather Statement issued December 26 at 11:42AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1141 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles east of Dubois to near Shelley.

Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Swan Valley, Felt, Ririe

Reservoir, Marysville, Lorenzo, Palisades Reservoir, Goshen, Ammon,

Victor, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, and Ririe.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.