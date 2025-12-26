Winter Storm Warning issued December 26 at 1:49PM MST until December 27 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4

to 8 inches at lower elevations, and 8 to 18 inches above 6500

feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,

and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.